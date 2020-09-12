This affectionate girl is Tori, 15. Get ready to open the game cabinet and spend hours playing Monopoly, Life and Trouble, as she delights in playing board games. Another activity she is fond of is spending time on her iPad.
Tori is said to care about the well-being of others and has a caring personality. She enjoys eating pizza, chicken nuggets and peanut butter sandwiches. She is in the eighth grade.
All family types will be considered. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Tori lives in Oklahoma. Child ID: 186908
Child profiles are provided by The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org. For more information about waiting children, contact the Ex- change at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.