A Child Waits 9-17-22: Isabella

Isabella

Isabella, 12, who likes to go by “Bella,” is a great kid to know! Believe it or not, this girl adores lizards. Zipping around on her bicycle is sure to bring a smile to her face, almost as big as when she is dancing.

Bella also has an interest in cooking, and she enjoys eating steak. Peers and adults have positive interactions with Bella. Those who know her best remark that she has an amazing laugh and enjoys having fun.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus