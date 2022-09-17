A Child Waits 9-17-22: Isabella

Isabella, 12, who likes to go by “Bella,” is a great kid to know! Believe it or not, this girl adores lizards. Zipping around on her bicycle is sure to bring a smile to her face, almost as big as when she is dancing.
Bella also has an interest in cooking, and she enjoys eating steak. Peers and adults have positive interactions with Bella. Those who know her best remark that she has an amazing laugh and enjoys having fun.
Bella is now in the fourth grade. She enjoys learning, with dancing and cooking classes being a top interest.
Bella needs one caring adult to be her champion who encourages, supports and loves her unconditionally; if your family can provide this and more, you are urged to inquire. She needs to remain in contact with her siblings following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Bella lives in Utah. Child ID: 207641
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.