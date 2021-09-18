...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR
NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FROM 11 AM MDT TODAY UNTIL 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 303, 304, 306, 308, 310, AND 311...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 12 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
If it involves sports, count Damyen in! Football, especially cheering on the 49ers to victory, is one of his favorite things to do. If wondering about Damyen’s basketball interest, he is sure to enthusiastically respond that he loves the Utah Jazz. If he isn’t watching sports, he will most likely be playing football.
Damyen, 13, is also a huge pickleball fan. Sports-themed video games are also up his alley. When hunger strikes, a fill-up for a burrito at his favorite Mexican place is sure to do the trick.
Damyen does well with adults and peers and has a close bond with his foster father. It should come as no surprise that he can see himself with a professional football career when he is older.
He is a hardworking eighth-grader who likes learning science and math.
Damyen would do best in a family with a single dad, two dads, or a mom and a dad living in a more urban area. He has significant relationships he will need to maintain following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Damyen lives in Utah. Child ID: 172633
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.