For Giovanni, 13, who likes to go by Gio, there would be nothing cooler than being like Batman! If this teen were given superpowers, anything that “the bat” could do would be right up his ally.
For now, the superhero Gio enjoys listening to music, singing and dancing. An articulate and charming young man, playing football, basketball and tetherball are fun ways for him to remain active. When Gio needs a more relaxed day, he turns to video games and making things for fun.
He is happiest when dining on hamburgers and macaroni and cheese. Gio adores the colors purple, gold and turquoise. He dreams of a fun-filled day at Disneyland or Legoland. This eighth grader performs on grade level and likes math.
Gio would do best in a family living in a more urban area, in which he can be the only child in the home; however, his caseworker will consider all family types.
He will need to remain in contact with his siblings following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Gio lives in Nevada. Child ID: 152171
