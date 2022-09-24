A Child Waits 9-24-22: Jennifer and Amber

You’ll have twice the fun with this sister duo, Jennifer, 11, and Amber, 7!
Jennifer, who likes to go by “Jenny,” is known to be a great big sister. Not much brings her down; she has a positive outlook on life. In her spare time, she enjoys playing outdoors, playing dress-up and spending time with friends. Jenny is adventurous and wants to learn new sports. In the future, she wants to become a veterinarian. Her favorite animal is a cat. When asked to describe Jenny, individuals close to her say she is courteous, respectful, energetic and playful! Jenny is in the sixth grade.
Amber is a brave and outgoing youngster! This kid is not worried about her future yet; she is just enjoying being a kid. She likes to play outside, and you can also find her playing dress-up. As a natural leader, Amber likes to lead her friends and sister in play. When asked to describe Amber, individuals close to her describe her as happy, energetic and feisty. Amber is in the second grade.
They both have significant connections to maintain following placement. We will only accept inquiries on the sibling group, who will be placed together. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Jennifer and Amber live in Missouri. Child ID: 343132
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
