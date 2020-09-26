Tony, 16, Tianna, 15, Trevione, 14, and Ashton, 13, have smiles that illuminate rooms wherever they go!
If there were two words to describe Tony, it would be “sports fanatic!” He is happiest when staying active in sports, and his all-time love is football. Tony also enjoys softball, swimming and baseball. He is known for his terrific sense of humor and his friendly demeanor. This teen values friendships and family, and cares for his siblings. Tony has a lawn care business and loves gaining independence with his work. He is in the 10th grade and delights in participating in sports at school.
For Tianna, there is nothing better than a day spent crafting! Expressing herself through creative outlets is sure to bring out her megawatt smile. Tianna also delights in singing and dancing, and loves having her picture taken. She values her time with adults and enjoys participating in outings. Those who know her best boast about Tianna’s willingness to try new things. She is in the ninth grade.
This future New York Giants player is Trevione! When he isn’t dreaming of football, he can be found throwing a ball around. Like his brother, he adores sports, especially baseball, basketball and football, and appreciates time spent outdoors. When the clouds are out, video games are sure to help him pass the time.
Trevione does well with adults, is said to be very friendly and caring, and delights everyone he meets. He does well with peers and loves spending time with his siblings. Trevione is in the eighth grade.
Ashton is wild about learning history and visiting historical places! His creativity and imagination make him a fantastic storyteller who often captivates his audience. If he isn’t telling a story, it’s a good bet that Ashton is reading one. He is a thinker, and likes to engage in conversation that stimulates his learning. Ashton thrives on one-on-one attention from adults and does well with peers. He also enjoys athletics and watching shows on Cartoon Network. This bright guy is in the seventh grade.
All family types will be considered for Tony, Tianna, Trevione and Ashton. We will only accept inquiries on the sibling group, as they will be placed together. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. The children live in Missouri. Child ID: 208172-75
Child profiles are provided by The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org. For more information about waiting children, contact the Exchange at 1-800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.