A Child Waits 9-30-22: Kyler

Kyler, 13, delights in sharing his creative nature! Drawing is one of his favorite activities, and he says red, blue and black are his most-liked colors.
Learning new instruments is always fun, and Kyler also enjoys singing. This fellow thinks he has the skills that make him a perfect go-cart driver. Border collies and llamas are two animals that put a smile on Kyler’s face.
Luna, Neville, Ron and Harry are all characters he knows well; Harry Potter is adored. If he were picking superpowers, “mad ducking skills” would make Kyler a happy camper. When he needs to get in some movement, he loves playing football. Spending time at church is important to Kyler, and he enjoys attending youth group. Sushi and homemade macaroni and cheese are his most-requested foods.
Those who benefit from his company know that Kyler is a sweet, funny and insightful child. He has worthwhile interactions with adults and peers. Kyler hopes to achieve permanency before turning 14 years old.
Reading is enjoyed by this sixth grader.
Kyler would do best in a Christian family with pets, in which he is the only child in the home; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He has significant connections to maintain following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Kyler lives in Nevada. Child ID: 180688
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.