A Child Waits 9-30-22: Kyler

Kyler

Kyler, 13, delights in sharing his creative nature! Drawing is one of his favorite activities, and he says red, blue and black are his most-liked colors.

Learning new instruments is always fun, and Kyler also enjoys singing. This fellow thinks he has the skills that make him a perfect go-cart driver. Border collies and llamas are two animals that put a smile on Kyler’s face.

