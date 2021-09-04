There may not be a bigger friend and adorer of horses than Alisia, who likes to go by “Allie.” If unfamiliar with knowledge of horses, this girl is sure to be able to fill you in.
Along with her vast knowledge, Allie, 13, is always up for a chance to go on a horseback ride. Pink and purple are the prettiest colors in her book, and she has a knack for creativity. Allie is huge on listening to music, with pop, hip-hop and R&B being among her favorites. She can be found curled up in a cozy spot reading when she cannot be near her beloved horses.
Allie is able to form relationships with adults and peers. She is in the sixth grade.
Allie would do best in a Christian family with a mom and a dad residing in a more urban area; however, her caseworker will consider all family types. She will need to remain in contact with her siblings following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Allie lives in Oklahoma. Child ID: 214512
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.