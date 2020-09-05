Take a moment to learn more about Allen, 14. From small to large, when there are opaque spheres of bubbles floating in the air, there is sure to be a smile on his face. Bright colors and music also put Allen in a fantastic mood.
When he’s ready for some fun, iPad games are sure to make the hours pass quickly. Allen likes trying new mashed foods, and particularly enjoys adding teriyaki sauce. He recognizes the consistent adults in his life and turns to them for assistance when needed.
He is in the fourth grade.
All family types will be considered for Allen. He will need to remain in contact with his siblings following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Allen lives in Missouri. Child ID: 212374.
