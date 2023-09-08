A Child Waits 9-8-23: Eve

Eve, 14, is kind, empathetic and funny! They like to make people laugh and have a talent for singing. Pasta, specifically Italian food, will fill them up when hungry.
Eve also likes to spend their time drawing and coloring. A more calming activity they like to participate in is listening to music. Black cats are well-liked by Eve. Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia are two of their favorite fictional characters. They have good relationships with both adults and peers. Eve hopes to get a job, live on their own and save money for college.
They are now in the eighth grade, and science is their favorite subject.
Eve would do best in a Christian family with two moms or a mom and a dad. They have significant connections to maintain following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Eve lives in Colorado. Child ID: 348876
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child.
Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.
