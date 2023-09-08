A Child Waits 9-8-23: Eve

Eve

Eve, 14, is kind, empathetic and funny! They like to make people laugh and have a talent for singing. Pasta, specifically Italian food, will fill them up when hungry.

Eve also likes to spend their time drawing and coloring. A more calming activity they like to participate in is listening to music. Black cats are well-liked by Eve. Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia are two of their favorite fictional characters. They have good relationships with both adults and peers. Eve hopes to get a job, live on their own and save money for college.

