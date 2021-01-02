Pink, sparkles, dresses and anything “girly” are a recipe for fun in Jaylin’s world! This girl appreciates a day spent playing dress-up, painting nails and styling hair. Playing with dolls and stuffed animals is also enjoyable for this creative and artistic child.
When it comes to screen time, video games like Roblox are a top pick for Jaylin. Animals have a special place in her heart, and she lights up when near them.
Jaylin, 10, is a social girl who makes friends easily. She blossoms when given one-on-one time with adults and cherishes close relationships with others. For the insightful and observant Jaylin, family is important, and she also makes sure to stick up for others when there are injustices or perceived wrongdoing.
This fourth-grader loves attending school and thrives in the classroom.
Jaylin would do best in a family with pets in which she can be the only child in the home; however, her caseworker will consider all family types. She will need to remain in contact with her siblings and grandmother following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Jaylin lives in Colorado. Child ID: 218151
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 1-800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.