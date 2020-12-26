Ally, 13, is a social girl! Getting along with others is a breeze for this child, and she makes friends easily wherever she goes.
Loyalty is one of Ally’s greatest strengths, and she also isn’t afraid to speak up when needed. Cooking is an activity she enjoys, and she loves making yummy cuisines to share with others. Playing games and drawing are fun ways for her to spend her free time. Ally also adores styling her hair and mastering makeup. She thrives on one-on-one attention from adults.
She is in the seventh grade.
Sibling and family relationships are important to Ally, and she will need to remain in contact with her siblings following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Ally lives in Utah. Child ID: 182253
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 1-800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.