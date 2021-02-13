Honesty, 13, and Lily, 11, are a dynamic duo of sisters!
Honesty is an outspoken and confident child. When something is not right, this girl is sure to stand up for herself and voice her opinion. One of her other talents is playing the alto saxophone. Writing stories, drawing and singing are all fun activities for Honesty. Bears are her favorite animal, and she thinks purple is the best color. Invisibility would be Honesty’s superpower of choice, and she loves chowing down on ribs, fried chicken, salad and sushi.
Known for her healthy competitive nature, this ambitious teen enjoys a challenge; it shows her that she can do anything she sets her mind to. Honesty has a serious affection and appreciation for her culture. She establishes good relationships with adults and peers. Honesty can see herself as an actress and an attorney when she grows up. She is doing exceptionally well as an eighth-grader and likes learning math.
Vibrant, kind and imaginative are just a few ways to describe Lily. This clever thinker enjoys exploring every angle to understand the “why” behind the bigger picture. Tumbling, dancing and cheerleading are fun ways for Lily to show off her athletic side. She especially gets moving when there is music with a good beat coming through the speakers. When she needs some relaxing activities, Lily delights in writing short stories and playing games. Singing, swimming and reading are also of interest to her.
This girl enjoys socializing, does well with peers and adults, and likes making new friends. Lily adores animals, and her favorite animals are her beloved parrots that she cares for well. Blue and pink are her favorite colors. Lily would choose flying as her superpower. She enjoys gobbling up pizza, chicken and cookies. Lily hopes to turn her love for pets into a career as a veterinarian when she is older. As a fifth-grader, Lily does well in school and has an inquisitive nature. Math is one of her favorite subjects.
Honesty and Lily would do best in a Christian family with a mom and a dad or a single mom; however, their caseworker will consider all family types. We will only accept inquiries on the sibling pair, as they will be placed together.
Honesty and Lily have significant connections they will need to maintain following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Honesty and Lily live in Oklahoma. Child ID: 201252
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 1-800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or go online to www.wyomingcs.org.