Radarie, 12, is a sports fanatic. He enjoys anything that he can do outdoors, especially football and basketball.
The Golden State Warriors, 49ers and Raiders all have a fan rooting for their wins, with Radarie cheering them on.
Radarie also loves music and playing video games. Fortnight characters are his favorites for the moment. He has a big heart for dogs and lights up when in the presence of fuzzy four-legged friends. For mealtime, burgers, sandwich wraps, nachos, and macaroni and cheese are all well-loved picks for him to gobble up.
Radarie can see himself as a professional basketball player or law enforcement officer when he is older.
Radarie is now in the seventh grade. He is keen on learning in health and science class.
Radarie would do best in a family in which he is the youngest child in the home; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He will need to remain in contact with his siblings following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services.
Radarie lives in Nevada. Child ID: 222267
This is a legal risk adoptive placement.
Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been volunt- arily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org.
\For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 1-800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child.
Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or go online to www.wyomingcs.org.