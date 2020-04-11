This sparkly girl is Turquoise, 10. It is said that she is talented at fashion design; anything “girly” is right up her alley, and she loves fashion and dressing up.
She adores making bath bombs and crafting. Turquoise appreciates the company of adults. If she had to choose a favorite color, pink comes in first, followed by purple.
She is in third grade.
All family types will be considered for Turquoise. She will need to remain in contact with her brother and aunt following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Turquoise lives in Colorado. Child ID: 205799
