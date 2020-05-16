Being happy and smiling often has earned Shawn, 13, the nickname of “Smiley Britches!” Being outside and going fishing are sure to keep that smile on his face.
Shawn is a talkative and inquisitive child who enjoys being active. He enjoys basketball and soccer most. If one is lucky enough, Shawn might show them his Hot Wheels collection.
When it’s time to eat, chicken nuggets, corn dogs, pizza and ice cream are some of his favorites. Flying would be his superpower of choice, and Shawn wants to be a superhero when he grows up. He gets along well with peers and enjoys being around adults.
As a seventh-grader, he enjoys attending school.
Shawn would do best in a family with a mom and a dad living in an urban area, in which he can be the only child in the home; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Shawn lives in Oklahoma. Child ID: 213990
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.