Alex, 12, has a passion for soccer! This athlete has the energy to spare for scoring goals on the field and working together with his teammates to ensure a successful season.
After a big game, Alex often has an appetite for chili cheese fries. He is a fast learner who picks up tasks quickly, and can even solve a Rubik’s Cube. His favorite color is red.
Alex does well academically as a sixth grader, and is always eager to learn.
A two-parent family in a more urban location, with pets in the home, in which Alex can be the youngest child is preferred; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. Alex would like to remain in contact with his foster parents following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Alex lives in Colorado. Child ID: 162134
Child profiles are provided by The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org. For more information about waiting children, contact the Exchange at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.