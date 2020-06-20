Jaynia’s favorite style of music is one that “makes her laugh!” She would tell you her favorite song is “The Gummy Bear” song. Jaynia, 15, prefers daytime rather than nighttime, and her chosen place to be is playing outside.
This girl also has fun coloring, drawing and dancing, and is keen to show off her karate skills. Jaynia’s favorite possession is her stuffed tiger.
Those who know her best, boast about her kind, helpful, funny and caring personality.
At mealtime, she craves pizza, macaroni and cheese, and broccoli in cheese sauce. She is in the eighth grade.
Jaynia would do best in a home where she can be the only child; however, her caseworker will consider all family types. She would like to remain in contact with her foster mother following placement. Jaynia needs a family that will provide her with the encouragement, love and care that every child deserves.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Jaynia resides in Oklahoma. Child ID: 202068
Child profiles are provided by The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org. For more information about waiting children, contact the Exchange at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.