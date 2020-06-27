Colton, 17, enjoys making friends wherever he goes! A talkative fellow, he appreciates conversations with others and walking around the mall. Dining out for a meal is always a top choice for Colton. Like others his age, video games take up a portion of his free time.
When he is older, Colton aspires to become a police officer or work in a restaurant. He is in the 11th grade.
Colton would do best in a family where he is the only child in the home; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He has significant connections he will need to maintain following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption- related services. Colton lives in Colorado. Child ID: 210740
Child profiles are provided by The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org. For more information about waiting children, contact the Exchange at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.