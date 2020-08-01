Brayden, 12, has a passion for singing! Participating in choir brings a smile to his face. If he isn’t delighting others through song, Brayden loves having a hand in church play productions.
Brayden is keen on superheroes, LegoOs, magic tricks and wrestling. He gets along well with peers and is respectful of adults. Brayden is seen by others as a helpful child who likes serving his community by volunteering to serve the homeless.
He is in the sixth grade.
Brayden would do best in a family with a mom and a dad; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He will need to remain in contact with his brother following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Brayden lives in Colorado. Child ID: 212738
Child profiles are provided by The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org. For more information about waiting children, contact the Exchange at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.