Raquelle, 13, and Darius, 10, are great siblings to know!
Move over Princess Belle; there’s a new famous bookworm in town! Raquelle is happiest when getting lost in a great book. One of her other loves is listening to music. Taking pride in her appearance is important to Raquelle, and she enjoys spending her free time styling her hair to her liking. Black, white, silver and gold are all favorites of hers, and she favors cheeseburgers and sweets. Raquelle hopes to return to Virginia to live when she’s older. School is important to this eighth grader, who has participated in an accelerated learning program. She is proud of the A’s and B’s she earns.
Her gregarious brother is Darius! Playing outside always tops his “to-do” list, with special time being considered for hooping it with basketball. Yoga and playing cards are also fun activities for Darius. He is keen on drawing, especially if his artwork includes his favorite blue tones. While he isn’t afraid to try new foods, chicken strips and French fries are well enjoyed by Darius. He has good relationships with both adults and his siblings. Darius has high hopes for a career in law enforcement when he’s older. He is now in the fourth grade.
Raquelle and Darius would do best in a Christian family living in an urban area in which they can be the only children in the home; however, their caseworker will consider all family types. We will only accept inquiries on the sibling pair, as they will be placed together. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Raquelle and Darius live in Missouri. Child ID: 182463
Child profiles are provided by The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org. For more information about waiting children, contact the Exchange at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.