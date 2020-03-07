Inquisitive, energetic and sweet are a few of Anakin’s outstanding qualities. With his curious nature, learning new things is always fun for him, and he is currently taking swimming and guitar lessons.
Anakin, 10, recently went skiing with his foster family and eagerly awaits the day he can get back on the slopes. Fond of asking questions, Anakin is excited to learn about everything. He enjoys helping to cook meals, playing video games and reading books. “Harry Potter” and “Star Wars” books are just a couple of his favorites.
A fantastic dinner out for Anakin would be a run to Sonic for mozzarella sticks and a delicious Oreo shake. Those who know him best remark about his affection toward others, and he thrives on one-on-one attention from adults. When Anakin needs to burn up some energy, he turns to skateboarding and playing basketball. In his eyes, green is the best color, and he would choose invisibility if he had superpowers. Making swim team in the summer would put this guy in seventh heaven.
Anakin is in the fifth grade. He likes math and enjoys helping other students when they are stuck on a problem.
Anakin would do best in a family in which he can be the only child in the home; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. Anakin desires a two-parent family living on a farm with cats. He will need to remain in contact with his brother, uncle and aunt following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Anakin lives in Colorado. Child ID: 213723
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved preadoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org. For more information about waiting children, contact the Exchange at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.