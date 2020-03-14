Incredibly kind and joyful are just two ways to describe Melanie, 17. This friendly teen enjoys socializing and loves to make others laugh. Like other children her age, Melanie cherishes her close group of friends, and she relates well to peers.
A talented singer, she enjoys any opportunity to sing out loud. Melanie enjoys eating ice cream and going to Burger King for a meal.
When looking forward to the future, this sweet girl dreams of graduating from high school and buying a red car to cruise around town.
She is now in the 11th grade.
All family types will be considered for Melanie. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Melanie lives in Nevada. Child ID: 213644
Child profiles are provided by The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org. For more information about waiting children, contact the Exchange at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.