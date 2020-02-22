This fantastic singer is Bailey! When she’s looking for a fun time, she often heads straight to arts and crafts or to write in her journal. With her sweet personality, Bailey gets along great with adults and is caring to younger children. Those who know her best describe her as curious and hard-working.
Bailey, 16, is academically on target in her 10th grade year.
Bailey is a member of the Cherokee Nation. An American Indian family is preferred; however, all family types will be considered, regardless of American Indian status. A two-parent family in which Bailey can be the youngest child is desired.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Bailey lives in Oklahoma. Child ID: 196595
Child profiles are provided by The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org. For more information about waiting children, contact the Exchange at 1-800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.