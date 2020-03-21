Aaron, 14, thrives on country living! A polite and funny child, he delights in spending his time outside. He likes playing football in the backyard and going to the park. Aaron is also keen on riding his bike and scooter. A lover of animals, he really enjoys opportunities to care for them.
Singing is one of his hidden talents, along with his great smile and kind heart. He is known for his sweet tooth, ice cream being among his favorite treats.
Aaron gets along well with peers and bonds with adults. He is in the eighth grade.
Aaron would do best in a Christian family with pets; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He will need to remain in contact with his siblings following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Aaron lives in Oklahoma. Child ID: 162353
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
