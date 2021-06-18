LARAMIE – The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service and the Wyoming Game & Fish Department are planning to treat cheatgrass on 9,200 acres within the 2020 Mullen wildfire area through the aerial application of the herbicide Rejuvra, with the goal of reducing or even eradicating this species on many burned areas.
Aerial spraying with a helicopter is scheduled to begin June 20 on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests. Treatment units are located along the western slope of the Snowy Range, primarily in Wyoming but also in a portion of the area that burned in Colorado.
Treatment will take place over an eight-week window; however, herbicide application is weather-permitting and could result in full, partial, or no-spray days.
Recreationists along the North Platte River and its’ tributaries should be aware of the planned spraying. On-the-ground signage has been posted along with maps. Short-term closures are possible during the project pending treatment timing.
The helicopter will be based out of Saratoga, Wyo. with various staging areas throughout the Forest or adjacent BLM lands, determined by the area currently being treated.
The emphasis is on controlling non-native, annual cheatgrass on critical big-game winter ranges, enhancing native vegetation species, stabilizing soils, and reducing erosion. Treating cheatgrass also greatly minimizes the risk of a second wildfire in this area by the reduction in fine fuels and diminishes the threat of shorter fire intervals in the future.
Specific questions about the project should be directed to Jackie Roaque USFS, 307-745-2340 and Ryan Amundson WGFD, 307-331-0787.