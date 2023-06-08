CHEYENNE – Warehouse 21 officially announced the lineup for Edge Fest 2023 on Thursday night, revealing an all-female lineup of diverse singer-songwriters.
ZZ Ward, Devon Cole, Lauren Ruth Ward and Emmy Meli are all scheduled to take the stage on Saturday, Aug. 26, bringing cool and confident attitudes along with them.
"I feel like all of them have this strong female voice – they write with purpose,” said Dave Teubner, founder and CEO of Warehouse 21. “They're all singer-songwriters themselves, so they're not necessarily producing other people's stuff.
“They have important words to say to the world, so I was struck (when first listening to them).”
The team at Warehouse 21 has whittled its approach down to a fine science when it comes to identifying what artists they’d like to perform.
Social media, particularly TikTok, has paved the way for musicians – many of whom are hungry for exposure – to market their own work to a wider audience. It’s also made it much easier on event planners.
That means that the offseason is spent combing through independent musicians across the internet for someone who shows promise. Edge Fest, though not the largest venue the artists will play this year, delivers a degree of public exposure to the artists while simultaneously offering a great local show for Cheyenne.
Coincidentally, exposure is the principal reason that Edge Fest exists today. During a time when the West Edge District was in significant disrepair, the festival, which started in 2014, had the goal of bringing recognition to an area that was once central to the city’s culture.
Just eight years later, the district is well on its way to recovery.
“We believe that an area that was once the pinnacle of the Front Range just went to sleep for a few years, but music can bring some healing and love back to an area and shine a light on it,” Teubner said. “I think we've done just that, and there's a lot of people working on the West Edge, and I'm thrilled to see the new businesses popping up.”
The festival also features roughly 10 food trucks, beer sellers and other craft vendors nearby, but it wouldn't be what it is today without the performances.
Here’s a brief rundown of the artists that will take the stage this year in Civic Commons Park:
ZZ Ward
The most prominent name of the group, ZZ Ward will serve as the headlining act for this year’s festival. Her light, smoky voice and bruising blues guitar combine to create a catalog of somber slow jams and upbeat blues-rock tracks. One of her biggest songs, “Ride,” which featured acclaimed bluesman Gary Clark Jr., appeared on the "Cars 3" soundtrack.
Though she hasn’t released an album since 2017, Ward has dropped a string of singles over the past year that range from hip-hop infused grooves to heartfelt solo acoustic work on “Tin Cups (feat. Aloe Blacc).”
Devon Cole
A diva and proclaimed “queen of TikTok,” Cole is new to the pop scene and taking a chance at infusing different cultural themes in her recent work. Undeniably bubbly and minimalistic, she takes the risk of bearing her voice as the driving melodic force behind songs like “Hey Cowboy” and “W.I.T.C.H.”
According to her biography, she’s influenced by Shania Twain, Avril Lavigne and Maggie Rodgers – all musicians whose work can be faintly identified in her own sound and presentation. Her music and accompanying videos also display a sense of tongue-in-cheek humor, like “Call U After Rehab,” and her latest track, “1-800-GOT-STRESS.”
Lauren Ruth Ward
“Who the (expletive) is Lauren Ruth Ward?”
Those are the first words that a viewer will see when they enter Ward’s website. The second thing, should they press play on the accompanying video, is a singer with a voice that requires attentive listening. Ward’s subtle inflections dance over her pop instrumentation, spilling out the words of a singer/songwriter.
She’s undeniably witty and sarcastic, but honesty permeates throughout her music.
Emmy Meli
Like Devon Cole, Meli found success when her 2021 song, “I Am Woman,” suddenly went viral on TikTok in 2022. The singer has been quiet since then, but if "soulful feminist anthem" grabs your attention, there are other songs in her catalog that employ similar genre influence for a similarly pleasant listening experience.