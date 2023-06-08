CHEYENNE – Warehouse 21 officially announced the lineup for Edge Fest 2023 on Thursday night, revealing an all-female lineup of diverse singer-songwriters.

ZZ Ward, Devon Cole, Lauren Ruth Ward and Emmy Meli are all scheduled to take the stage on Saturday, Aug. 26, bringing cool and confident attitudes along with them.

