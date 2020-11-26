CHEYENNE – The Animal Damage Management Board will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 1, via Zoom at 10 a.m.
During the meeting, the board will discuss the summary of comments for the gray wolf depredation compensation program regulations, approve regular rules for the wolf compensation program regulations, renew the emergency rules for the wolf compensation program, receive an update on the landowner coupon program to date and discuss any other business as needed.
The public is welcome to attend, and there will be an opportunity for public comment prior to adjournment.
To view an agenda, along with login information for the Zoom meeting, visit http://www.wyadmb.com/. For more information, contact Jerry Johnson at 307-777-6781.