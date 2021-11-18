CHEYENNE– Arts Cheyenne is putting a new art gallery on wheels.
It is not a trailer or a van, but a small, 192-square-foot house that allows for attendees to step up into a fully outfitted art exhibition.
Though it is currently far from being completed, the local arts community is buzzing about the possibilities it presents.
“My dream is that we have a portable stage attached, tables and workshop space that we can use for workshops and educational sites,” said Steve Knox, vice president of Arts Cheyenne, and the creator of the ArtHaus. “When we pull up, we have a party, we have a band; that’s what I picture. ”
The house, which arrived in October, is no shoddy creation. Olathe, Colorado-based company Trailer Made Custom Trailers, which is known for its production of tiny houses, began construction in June.
The idea for ArtHaus came to Knox last December when Arts Cheyenne was sitting on a CARES Act stipend and brainstorming what to do with the money.
Knox had seen the concept of a mobile art gallery elsewhere, but still hasn’t come across a project of this magnitude.
“You’ll see studios where artists will have a studio trailer where they can open the doors to a kind of studio/art gallery, but it’s only one person’s gallery,” Knox said. “This is going to help the entire community, as well as emerging and professional artists.”
Without offices, the organization has long sought a way to increase its presence in the community. His idea for a mobile art unit passed unanimously with the board.
Having a mobile art unit to park around town creates a unique enough draw to give them a “little version of an art center” that they have so needed.
“We are the capital city in Wyoming, the biggest community in Wyoming, and we’re the only large community in Wyoming that doesn’t have an art center,” Knox said.
The hope is that the ArtHaus can present monthly curated shows in different locations. Ideally, they can move the gallery to areas that don’t have easy access to the city’s art scene, like the south side of Cheyenne or Burns, for example.
There are soft plans to park it at Laramie County Community College, local grade schools, or even neighborhoods and grocery stores. Bill Lindstrom, president of the Arts Cheyenne board, said flexibility is the big advantage of the project.
Mobility allows for attendance of special events, as well, like the annual Hispanic heritage festival, where the ArtHaus could theoretically park on the grounds of the event and present an event-specific show.
Arthaus won’t be limited to just the visual arts, though.
“We’re still trying to incorporate the variety of ideas that represent our culture in this community …” Lindstrom said. “It’s supposed to be what it is – a physical space that people can use and love.”
One side of the house will have a pop-up patio and awning, where people can gather around a musician or a theater performance. There are few ideas being turned away at this stage of development.
In fact, during the unveiling event held Tuesday night, members of the art community were encouraged to suggest ideas for what the mobile unit could be used for. Post-It notes stuck to the side of the house presented concepts that ranged from “tiny desk concert” to “dance party.”
Knox said he believes it will make an immediate impact on the community. It’s unique design and reputation will make it something that residents can see and proudly follow to the day’s event.
“I think we drive it down the street for the first time, we’re gonna have people following,” Knox said. “I’m not even joking. I think that really will happen.”
Already, Arts Cheyenne has garnered support from local sponsors that will supply windows, electrical wiring and roofing, with more sponsors on the way.
There is much more is to be done on the project. They have to consider long-term maintenance, insurance and even where to store it. A ramp must be built to make it wheelchair accessible.
There is also the tricky complication of keeping the house’s weight as low as possible to avoid needing a commercial license to transport it. Issues with weight have ruled out using drywall for the inner walls, so paneling is being considered.
“Getting it built is great, and that’s the ultimate first goal,” Knox said. “But we do have to think about this in the long term. This can be here for another 50 or 60 years if we take care of it.”
The ArtHaus is expected to be completed by next summer.