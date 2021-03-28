Joseph Burns of Cheyenne was sworn in on March 18 as the newest member of the Wyoming Army National Guard’s 197th Public Affairs Detachment.

Burns joined for the education benefits and plans to work with the Wyoming Army National Guard as a career. He will be assigned as a public affairs mass communication specialist with the unit.

