Maj. Berlinda White of Cheyenne recently graduated from Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.
While attending, she was among 18 students, out of a class of 490, selected to participate in the Gathering of Eagles Program, which honors men and women who have made significant contributions to air, space and cyberspace power.
White’s work was published in the book “2020 Gathering of Eagles, Of Legend and Legacy, Honoring Airpower’s Past to Inspire its Future.” She also earned a master’s degree in Operational Art and Science.
Previously, White served as the Investigations Compliance and Accountability Manager for the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program at the National Guard Bureau in Arlington, Virginia.
She was awarded a Defense Meritorious Service Medal for significant accomplishments with the Army and Air National Guard SAPR programs across the 54 states, territories and District of Columbia. While in Virginia, she earned a certificate in Strategic and Performance Management from Georgetown University. She is a graduate of the University of Wyoming.
She will now serve in the Inspector General’s Office at the 153rd Airlift Wing of the Wyoming Air National Guard in Cheyenne.