Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi recently announced its Sailors of the Quarter for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2020.
Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joseph Lampert, Senior Sailor of the Quarter; Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kenneth Columbus, Sailor of the Quarter; Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Michael Moore, Junior Sailor of the Quarter; and Hospitalman Mason Hilligas, Blue Jacket of the Quarter, were selected from a field of highly competitive candidates.
This quarter, 20 sailors were nominated for the titles of Blue Jacket, Junior Sailor, Sailor and Senior Sailor of the Year based on their professional knowledge, military bearing, leadership and commitment to excellence.
HN Mason Hilligas, Blue Jacket of the Quarter, is a native of Cheyenne, and serves as a Hospital Corpsman in the Physical Exam Department at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Fort Worth.
The most junior of the group, Hilligas already sees the importance of setting a positive example for others to follow.
“Be consistent in what you do,” Hilligas said. “And always look for ways to improve.”
All of the winners and candidates in the Sailor of the Quarter competition embrace the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment, and contribute to the success of the Navy and Marine Corps mission by ensuring medical readiness, health protection and survivability of the force.