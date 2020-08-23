Monica Lovitt of Cheyenne was sworn in July 29 as the newest member of the Wyoming Army National Guard’s Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 115th Field Artillery Brigade in Cheyenne.
Lovitt enlisted in Denver at the Military Entrance Processing Station with her recruiter, Sgt. Joshua Adkins, ensuring all benefits and opportunities were received for future success.
Lovitt will ship out to complete 10 weeks of Basic Combat Training. After basic training, she will continue on to Advanced Individual Training for 92Y, Unit Supply Specialist, at Fort Lee, Virginia.