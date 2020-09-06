Col. Mary Kay Goetter of Cheyenne retired from the United States Air Force Reserve on Sept. 1 after 30 years of military service: Nine years of active duty (Yokota, Japan, and F.E. Warren Air Force Base), 10 years in the Wyoming Air National Guard and 11 years in the Air Force Reserve.
Col. Goetter was a nurse scientist at Lackland Air Force Base and United States Air Force School of of Aerospace Medicine, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. She deployed multiple times for humanitarian and medical missions, as well as two OEF/OIF tours. Her career culminated in a final assignment to Defense Health Agency Headquarters, Pentagon, Washington, D.C.
Col. Goetter was decorated with the Legion of Merit for her accomplishments as the Transgender Policy Program Manager for the Air Force Surgeon General, Medical Operations.