Tech. Sgt. Ryan Henson was honored for his 22 years of service in the United States Air Force during a retirement ceremony July 9 at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico.
Henson was the Weapons Maintenance Element Noncommissioned Officer in charge assigned to the 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.
During his years of service, he was stationed at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany; Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona; Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota; and Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico.
He was deployed eight times in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Inherent Resolve, Operation Freedom Sentinel, Operation Southern Watch and Operation Northern Watch. Henson received numerous awards and decorations.
Ryan was born in Douglas, Wyoming, and is the grandson of Steve and Mona Henson. Attending the ceremony was his father and stepmother, Thomas and Brenda Henson of Cheyenne.
Ryan, his wife, Tara, and their two daughters plan to stay in Alamogordo, New Mexico, at this time.