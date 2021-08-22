...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED ALONG AND EAST OF
INTERSTATE 25 IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND WESTERN NEBRASKA. RED FLAG
WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310, 311, 312, AND 313...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 301, 310, 311, 312, and
313.
* WIND...West 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Chief Warrant Officer Two Brady Sheridan, Systems Chief for the Wyoming National Guard and Human Resources Officer with Joint Force Headquarters of the Wyoming Army National Guard has been selected as the Wyoming Army National Guard’s Company Grade Warrant Officer of the Year for 2020.
Sheridan, a 2005 graduate from Cheyenne's East High School, has also been selected as the U.S. Army Adjutant General Corps Warrant Officer of the Year, where he competed against Warrant Officers across the nation in the active duty, Army Reserves and National Guard. He is also the recipient of the National Guard Association Rising Eagle Award, given to high performing Warrant Officers.
“I have worked with a lot of selfless individuals over the years who make a tremendous impact in soldiers' lives every single day. I believe taking care of soldiers and their families is what the Adjutant General Corps stands for and it is something I am very passionate about," Sheridan said. "To even be in the discussion for the AG Warrant Officer of the Year is very humbling, and I am honored to have been chosen to represent the Army National Guard."
