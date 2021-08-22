Henson, Tech. Sgt. Ryan

Chief Warrant Officer Two Brady Sheridan, Systems Chief for the Wyoming National Guard and Human Resources Officer with Joint Force Headquarters of the Wyoming Army National Guard has been selected as the Wyoming Army National Guard’s Company Grade Warrant Officer of the Year for 2020. 

Sheridan, a 2005 graduate from Cheyenne's East High School, has also been selected as the U.S. Army Adjutant General Corps Warrant Officer of the Year, where he competed against Warrant Officers across the nation in the active duty, Army Reserves and National Guard. He is also the recipient of the National Guard Association Rising Eagle Award, given to high performing Warrant Officers.

“I have worked with a lot of selfless individuals over the years who make a tremendous impact in soldiers' lives every single day. I believe taking care of soldiers and their families is what the Adjutant General Corps stands for and it is something I am very passionate about," Sheridan said. "To even be in the discussion for the AG Warrant Officer of the Year is very humbling, and I am honored to have been chosen to represent the Army National Guard."

