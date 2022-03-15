ROCK SPRINGS - Resident and chicken owner Mackenzie Bertagnolli is fighting to be able to keep her beloved pets, even with a city ordinance standing in her way.
Following a call made to animal control March 1, Bertagnolli was told that due to Rock Springs Ordinance 3-527 Certain Domestic Animals Prohibited, she is not allowed to own chickens after a visit was made to her home.
Ordinance 3-527 Certain Domestic Animals Prohibited, Subsection A states: “It shall be unlawful for any person to keep or maintain within the city any horses, cows, pigs, sheep, goats, other domesticated livestock, chickens, ducks, geese or other domesticated fowl except where the property upon which the animal is to be kept or maintained is properly zoned for such use, the use is one for which a person has received a permit which has been issued by the City pursuant to the provisions in Subsection (b) or such activity is otherwise lawfully permitted. The Defendant in any action shall bear the burden of proving the exception.”
Bertagnolli said that she was unaware of the ordinance prohibiting the ownership of chickens within city limits.
“I called one of my ward representatives, Brent Bettolo, and talked to him about the situation. He told me that he would speak to the council about it and get back to me,” Bertagnolli said.
Bertagnolli decided to address Mayor Tim Kaumo and city council members during the meeting on March 1 to start petitioning for the ordinance to be changed. Bertagnolli cites the health benefits and cost benefits that comes with chicken ownership.
“We’re going through a pandemic so being able to have your own eggs is so beneficial, especially with the high food and gas prices,” she said. “Not only that but the benefits of having a backyard fresh egg are so much better than the store bought eggs.
“There are way more omega three fats and less hormones in them.”
Bertagnolli said many other towns and cities in Wyoming such as Cheyenne, Casper and Gillette allow residents to own chickens within the city limits.
Rock Springs residents David Rossy Jr. and Thoma Holm were in favor of changing the ordinance to allow people to own chickens within the city limits.
City Councilor Keaton West said that the law prohibiting chicken ownership passed in 2013 and that the majority of the constituents that he has spoken with want it to remain in place.
“It’s been debated in the past and I know some people are claiming that times are different but there was an overwhelming majority that were against it back in 2013,” West said. “I’ve received a lot of phone calls about it and the majority of the feedback that I’ve gotten are opposed to it.”
In hopes to help change the ordinance, Bertagnolli started a petition. As of March 9, it had over 600 signatures.