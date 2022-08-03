Granite Reservoir

CHEYENNE – The City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities announced Tuesday that there has been harmful blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, detected in the water of a Causeway to the Granite Reservoir. This is west of Cheyenne in Curt Gowdy State Park.

The algae has not been detected in the reservoir, but BOPU will continue to monitor the water quality. The municipal utility said the Causeway area is west of the reservoir and is separated from the reservoir by a road. It’s where Middle Crow Creek flows toward the reservoir.

