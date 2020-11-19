WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., on Wednesday announced his intent to be the lead Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee for the 117th Congress.
“My state is home to some of the greatest natural resource wonders in the world. Our abundant energy supplies help power the nation. Our national parks and other special public lands are prized by locals and visited by millions from around the globe.
“The enjoyment, protection and utilization of these special places and resources are at the very heart of our economy and western tradition.
“Wyoming has been represented on the Senate Energy Committee continuously since 1899. Former Wyoming Senators Wallop, Hansen, O’Mahoney and Kendrick all led the committee at some time over the last century.
“It will be an honor to continue this tradition of Wyoming leadership.”