RIVERTON – A legislative bill authorizing Bureau of Indian Affairs officers to arrest non-tribal traffic offenders on the Wind River Indian Reservation would multiply a rarity: non-Indians could be placed in the reservation’s jail.
The bill states that non-Indian offenders would be taken to the Wind River Jail, but then delivered “promptly” to the appropriate detention center.
Wyoming Legislators at a Nov. 13 Select Tribal Relations Committee meeting indicated that the definition of “promptly” likely would be defined in court.
The bill draft also addresses the lack of public transparency by the BIA, which rarely comments to the press and does not dispatch a public accounting of service calls.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and municipal police departments do provide a police log.
At earlier meetings, Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee spoke against cross-deputizing BIA agents because of the Wind River Police Department’s policy against reporting to the public.
State Rep. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, who chairs the committee, and other members addressed the sheriff’s concern by adding language compelling the BIA to report arrests or citations of non-tribal members to FSO or the relevant entity within 24 hours.
Lee told the committee that although the transparency issue was addressed, he still has reservations regarding the draft because the BIA derives its authority from Washington, D.C., and is not subject to local control or election.
“There’s been a tremendous amount of work done on this bill, and I think it’s a great public safety tool,” said Lee.
“But I still take issue and cannot support giving federal law enforcement officers authority to enforce local laws without some sort of local control or oversight.”
The sheriff suggested inserting an amendment requiring the BIA to approve specific cross-deputization candidates with the FSO or with Wyoming Highway Patrol leadership.
Lee’s amendment suggestion was not adopted by the committee.
BIA officers currently may cite non-Indian traffic law violators with a civil citation – which is not legally binding – but through which the Wind River Intertribal Court does glean fines on occasion.
A non-Indian offender failing to pay the fine on a civil citation is not subject to a criminal warrant.
The bill proposes to give BIA agents the power to issue legally binding criminal citations as well as make arrests.
Although offenders could be held in the Wind River Jail for a time, they would be prosecuted ultimately in the state’s courts, such as Riverton or Lander Circuit Court.
State Rep. Andi Clifford, D-Ethete, voted in favor of the bill but voiced strong opposition to non-tribal offenders being prosecuted in state courts.
The alternative to routing such suspects into their usual state courts is to prosecute them criminally in tribal court but – with the unbinding civil citations as an exception – it would take an act of Congress to get non-natives tried in tribal court.
“In 1978 the U.S. Supreme Court... said that’s not permitted,” noted Ellis. “Over the years there’s been a lot of work in Washington to chip away at that rule.”
Ellis added that the bill was the best example of what the state could do with its lawmaking tools tempered by federal rules.