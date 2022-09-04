CHEYENNE – Billy Jack’s Pizza Pub will be there, whether you’re coming, going or just looking for a bite and a beer.

On Wednesday, the small-chain restaurant whose parent company is based out of Kearney, Nebraska, opened its third location, its second in Cheyenne, in the Cheyenne Regional Airport, 420 Airport Parkway West, Suite 1.

