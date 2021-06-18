CHEYENNE – Many areas throughout Wyoming are already experiencing record breaking summer heat. As temperatures rise, Black Hills Energy is offering some tips to stay cool and keep your utility bill at a reasonable price:
- Install a programmable thermostat to help manage energy use while you’re away from home. Try raising the temperature at least 5 degrees so that your air conditioning runs less while you’re away. Use fans to help circulate cool air.
- Consider opening windows in the morning to let in cool air. Then, as temperatures rise, keep sunny windows covered with blinds or draperies. Install light-colored window shades to reflect heat away from your house.
- Position lamps, computers, and televisions away from your thermostats. Heat emitted from household electronics generate heat and unintentionally trigger the air conditioning.
- Use a microwave instead of a conventional oven or range top. Conventional ovens create more heat in the kitchen than microwave ovens. Also, avoid running heat-producing appliances (ovens, clothes dryers, dishwashers) during the hottest times of the day.
- Inspect your home for air leaks and check for proper insulation levels to help keep conditioned air in and outdoor temperatures out. Caulking and using weather stripping can improve the energy efficiency of a home.
- Replace your air conditioning filters at least once a month. Make sure your air conditioner is fully charged with coolant and properly serviced and that the area around it is free of weeds.
To learn more about energy efficiency projects, appliance savings and residential rebates, visit: https://www.blackhillsenergy.com/efficiency-and-savings