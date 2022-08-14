...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in south central Wyoming, Shirley
Basin. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central
Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, East Platte County,
Laramie Valley, North Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South
Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from slow moving thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
The area around Walker Road and Manewal Drive, as shown via a Google-supplied online photo, screenshot taken on Friday.
CHEYENNE – Beginning at 8:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, Black Hills Energy will be performing routine maintenance on its natural gas main located at the intersection of Walker Road and Manewal Drive in north Cheyenne.
In order to safely conduct the gas pipeline work, it will be necessary to temporarily close Manewal Drive to through traffic, the electric and gas utility announced Thursday.
“We are working in close partnership the with city of Cheyenne planning division on the project," said gas operations supervisor Heath Kingham, in the news release. "The city will place digital signs at Yellowstone Road, near the entrance to Manewal Drive to remind drivers of the limited access.”
Residents living in this area will have access in and out of the neighborhood, as the week-long closure is limited to through traffic. Black Hills Energy reminds drivers to use extra caution near construction areas by reducing speed and watching out for workers.