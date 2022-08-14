Walker Road and Manewal Drive

The area around Walker Road and Manewal Drive, as shown via a Google-supplied online photo, screenshot taken on Friday.

CHEYENNE – Beginning at 8:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, Black Hills Energy will be performing routine maintenance on its natural gas main located at the intersection of Walker Road and Manewal Drive in north Cheyenne.

In order to safely conduct the gas pipeline work, it will be necessary to temporarily close Manewal Drive to through traffic, the electric and gas utility announced Thursday.

