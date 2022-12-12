...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM
MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
1 of 2
A figure is shrouded in blowing snow during a blizzard on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Cheyenne. White-out conditions closed I-80, I-25, and U.S. 85, effectively closing off the state capital from Nebraska, Colorado and the rest of Wyoming. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file
A figure is shrouded in blowing snow during a blizzard on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Cheyenne. White-out conditions closed I-80, I-25, and U.S. 85, effectively closing off the state capital from Nebraska, Colorado and the rest of Wyoming. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file
CHEYENNE – Laramie County residents can expect blizzard conditions beginning Tuesday morning, according to a meteorologist with the local National Weather Service office.
Though Cheyenne proper isn’t expected to receive more than 4 to 6 inches of snow, a combination of high winds and dry, powdery snow has the potential to create harsh white-out conditions and sub-zero temperatures and wind chills.
Not surprisingly, residents are encouraged to stay indoors, as temperatures will be cold enough to “cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes," the Hazardous Weather Outlook report read.
Northern Laramie County, on the other hand, can expect upwards of eight or nine inches, NWS meteorologist Jared Allen told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
“A good point to mention, at least locally, for Cheyenne, is this is going to be nowhere near the same as the March 2021 blizzard,” Allen said. “But in portions farther up in Nebraska panhandle, it could be somewhat similar to the March 2019 blizzard.”
The 2021 storm gifted Cheyenne residents more than 25 inches of snow in less than 24 hours. The blizzard in 2019 brought 80 mph winds and severe white-out conditions.
Right now, the Weather Service estimates that the blizzard will begin Tuesday around 3-4 a.m. and continue through late Wednesday. Winds are expected to reach at least 60 mph.
Allen said that road travel might be difficult through as late as Friday, especially on interstates and county roads. Snow drifts could be as large as 2 to 4 feet deep.
"Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the Hazardous Weather Outlook report reads. “Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.”
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.