CHEYENNE – Laramie County residents can expect blizzard conditions beginning Tuesday morning, according to a meteorologist with the local National Weather Service office.

Though Cheyenne proper isn’t expected to receive more than 4 to 6 inches of snow, a combination of high winds and dry, powdery snow has the potential to create harsh white-out conditions and sub-zero temperatures and wind chills. 


