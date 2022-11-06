CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Botanic Gardens is seeking a bit of outside contracting help for the newest addition to its grounds.
This has nothing to do with any drastic structural renovation, though. Rather, the hope is it will lead to some welcome additions to the Paul Smith Children’s Village – something of both aesthetic and recreational value.
With the help of local artists, architects, tradespeople and craftspersons, the Botanic Gardens is looking to add 10 small, unique and functional outdoor structures where kids and families can play outdoors during the winter months. It’s a program they’re calling “Fort Rustle,” in reference to F.E. Warren Air Force Base’s original designation, Fort D.A. Russell.
Throughout the warmer months of the year, the Children’s Village provides a space for local kids to play and take part in outdoor classes and field trips. During the winter, operations move inside, where Aaron Sommers, Children’s Village manager and current acting director of the Botanic Gardens, and other staff members lead horticultural classes geared toward children’s education.
Inclement weather prevents the typical scheduling of outdoor activities, severely limiting the staff’s creative opportunity for nearly half the year.
“We’re always very active at the Children’s Village, hosting school field trips, where we teach district science curriculum,” Sommers told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “But how do we make those exteriors spaces still enjoyable in the cold winter months for the public to enjoy?
“So, we’re offering $750 construction grants for people to come up with ideas for temporarily installed structures for our visitors to play with.”
There are some guidelines regarding the design of the forts, including a basic structural foundation to withstand harsh weather conditions, and heavy use by children and adults, as well as have minimal impact on the environment and create no risk of injury by a fall greater than 6 feet. Staff is also encouraging creative themes that are inspired by Wyoming’s natural resources.
All designs must be submitted to asommers@cheyennecity.org by Dec. 1 in order to be cleared for installation between Jan. 14-31. Submissions must contain both narrative and visual schematics of the concept, be they digital or drawn, as well as an estimated budget, required materials and point of inspiration.
This new project was made possible through a partnership with the Cheyenne Rotary Club, which is donating $10,000 in support of the project.
Prior to investing in this project, the Botanic Gardens discussed the idea with local creatives. Sommers said they received enough anecdotal support to determine the project was worth pursuing. He is anticipating that the committee, which he said is diverse in background and construction experience, will be tasked with narrowing submissions down to fit the 10-fort limit.
“The designs are really based on the construction craftworker’s imagination. It could be anything, as long as those designs can be assured of their stability for wind and cold weather,” Sommers said. “(People) can sort of revisit the times of imaginative play, when you might be constructing a fort with a blanket and a pillow.
“We will see what a ‘fort’ means to different artists.”
The idea is based on a similar “Fortlandia” program, hosted by the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, the state botanical garden and arboretum of Texas. Sommers first wanted to pursue it in early 2020, when a family stumbled across building equipment – placed there by Gardens staff for community interaction – and constructed a makeshift A-frame shelter out of discarded wood.
Just when they took steps toward a program like “Fort Rustle,” lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic cut the idea short.
“It was an idea that we sort of researched and reflected on for probably two years,” Sommers said. “Rotary came to us looking for a community project. They were really excited about how this project could start to involve audiences that don’t always get thought of for community programs.”
The “Fort Rustle” exhibit, which is scheduled to run from Feb. 1 to April 30, will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
At the end of the exhibition, the forts will be auctioned off to fund the upcoming year’s project, should this inaugural event receive sufficient support.