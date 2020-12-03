SHERIDAN – Braver Angels Wyoming-Montana is hosting a families and politics workshop via Zoom Saturday from 1-3 p.m.
Family relationships are becoming casualties of a toxic political environment. Family members are having nasty political arguments, avoiding each other or even cutting off lifetime relationships. To encourage preserving important family bonds while still being true to your values and political beliefs, the workshop offers:
n Insight into why family differences over politics are uniquely challenging
n Recognition of common roles that family members play in political conversations (for example, the gladiator, the defender and the sniper).
n Strategies and skills for handling family political differences in a constructive way
Although the focus is on family relationships, you can use learnings in this workshop with any loved one.
Organizers said participants will laugh and have some fun in this workshop – it won’t be all serious.
Sign up ahead of time at eventbrite.com/e/130054509539 to save space for a pre-workshop elearning course and to download the participant guide.
There is no cost for this workshop.
Braver Angels is a national nonprofit with a mission to depolarize America. Its leadership is half “red” and half “blue.” Learn more at braver- angels.org.