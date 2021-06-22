CHEYENNE – World-champion bareback rider Chris LeDoux made another good ride at Cheyenne Frontier Days – only this time it was with the help of an 18-wheeler and a crane.
A new, larger-than-life bronze statue of the Wyoming rodeo cowboy and country music star arrived at the park on Tuesday.
Sculptor D. Michael Thomas of Buffalo was on hand to help guide the 12.5-foot-tall, 17-foot-long statue as a crane operator slowly lifted it from the truck to its newly constructed pedestal at the southwest corner of Frontier Park. The statue is visible from Interstate 25 and will greet Park and Ride passengers as they get off the bus at the new drop-off location near Hynds Boulevard just south of the large CFD sign.
According to Cheyenne Frontier Days General Chairman Jimmy Dean Siler, this year’s celebration will be held in honor of LeDoux because of his ties to the event. LeDoux both competed in the bareback bronc riding event at CFD and performed his music in concerts on the main stage.
“We wanted the 125th to be a very special celebration, and we wanted to do it in grand style,” Siler said Tuesday. “It was a pretty obvious decision that we would dedicate the entire 125th to Chris LeDoux, one of our hometown heroes. Here’s an individual who grew up here in Cheyenne and stayed within Wyoming. He became a world champ bareback rider and became one of the top names in entertainment in the country music industry. He kind of covers everything that is about Cheyenne Frontier Days, so we wanted to honor him the best way we could.”
Thomas’ statue depicts LeDoux wearing a CFD contestant number 125 on his back as he rides a bucking horse – a nod to the event’s 125th anniversary. The artist, who was a friend of LeDoux, created a similar sculpture of the cowboy that is now on display in Kaycee’s Chris LeDoux Park. He said the LeDoux family was very generous in loaning him LeDoux’s rodeo gear and beloved Guild guitar when he was doing his research for the Kaycee statue.
“The main thing I wanted to do was please the LeDoux family – to make it look like Chris himself,” Thomas said. “I didn’t want to botch that.”
Those personal details also went into creating the new Frontier Park statue, which is called "Just LeDoux It." Both statues show LeDoux on a horse called Stormy Weather, which he rode at the 1976 National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City, where he won his world title.
LeDoux’s guitar is prominent in both statues, as well. The Kaycee statue has a guitar as its base, but the new Cheyenne statue will have the bronze guitar leaning against the statue base.
“If he jumped off the bucking horse, he could start strumming,” Thomas said.
Grounds Committee chairman Wally Reiman said two local contractors donated all the work for the statue’s base. Reiman Corporation completed the concrete work, and Harold F. Johnson Masonry donated the brickwork.
Others donated their time to the project, as well. Brian O’Leary of O’Leary Truck Service drove the statue from the Caleco Foundry in Cody, where the statue was cast into bronze. O’Leary was born in Cheyenne and is a longtime fan of Chris LeDoux. He typically hauls classic cars in an enclosed trailer, which has an image of Wyoming’s famous bucking horse, Steamboat, as well as the words “Life is a Highway. Chris LeDoux 1948-2005.”
O'Leary said he has hauled loads for celebrities like Garth Brooks, Jay Leno and Tyler Perry, and when he found out about the new statue and knew it would need to be transported to Cheyenne, he offered to donate his services. He knew he would need a double drop trailer to haul the sculpture, so J & R Trucking from Rock Springs loaned him one.
As he headed down the road from Cody to Cheyenne, he stopped off in Kaycee so the LeDoux family members could see the sculpture and take family photos. O’Leary said people on the road were also excited to see the statue making its ride to CFD.
“They’re going nuts,” he said. “They’ll get halfway up to me and hit their brakes, and take pictures and wave.”