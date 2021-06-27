CHEYENNE
NuVision donates fuel to military members
More than 20 local NuVision Credit Union team and family members volunteered their time to support Cheyenne’s military community on Memorial Day by donating nearly 4,000 gallons of fuel to military members.
NuVision organized the effort to remember and honor those who’ve sacrificed all for their country.
A line formed before 6:30 a.m. for the 8 a.m. start time at the Maverik station located at the corner of Pershing Boulevard and North College Drive. Two hours later, nearly 4,000 gallons of fuel were distributed to more than 300 past and present service members.
This year marks the third year for the event, held in 2018 on F.E. Warren Air Force Base and in 2019 at the same Maverik location.
Volunteers traveled from as far as Alaska to participate in the event, which has become something the group looks forward to each year. Dogs and Tags of Wyoming were also on hand to show support and spread awareness of their mission – to assist people suffering from PTSD/TBI by finding and training service dogs for companionship and support.
Nuvision strongly focuses on supporting veterans throughout their service region, and they donated $2,000 to Dogs and Tags of Wyoming.
LARAMIE
IMPACT 307 to host business webinar June 28-29
IMPACT 307, a University of Wyoming program, will host “START 307,” a two-day business tutorial webinar event, Monday, June 28, and Tuesday, June 29, from 4-6 p.m.
David Bohling, director of IMPACT Laramie, will present the webinar.
Attendees will receive an introductory understanding of business information strategies, including the proven 10-step approach Wyoming businesses have used to secure more than $1 million in seed funding.
Based on Lean Launchpad methodology, this approach is a structured yet flexible process of defining key elements of a business idea. With knowledge gained from the webinar, entrepreneurs have the power to translate innovative products or services into fundable, high-growth businesses.
To register for the webinar, go to www.IMPACT307.org/start-307.
For additional information on IMPACT 307’s services, call 307-766-6395 or go to www.IMPACT307.org.
Milestones
Stephanie Amiotte has joined the ACLU as the new legal director for the Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota chapter. Amiotte will lead and expand the ACLU’s legal program to provide strategic leadership on both litigation and non-litigation legal advocacy to advance civil liberties and civil rights in the three states. Amiotte comes to the ACLU with more than two decades of litigation experience in both civil lawsuits and federal indigent criminal defense with an emphasis on constitutional law. She has represented clients in federal and state courts and has extensive jury and court trial experience in both state and federal courts in South Dakota, Georgia and North Carolina. She is an enrolled member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, and a graduate of the University of South Dakota and the University of South Dakota School of Law.