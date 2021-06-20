CHEYENNE
Kerri Young named to ICBA Independent Banker’s 40 Under 40
Independent Banker magazine, the award-winning monthly publication of the Independent Community Bankers of America, today unveiled its annual 40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders list. The award recognizes the nation’s up-and-coming community bank innovators and influencers who represent the future of the industry. Kerri Young, Vice President & Commercial Lender at Jonah Bank Of Wyoming is named to the list.
The feature story in the June issue of Independent Banker highlights how the 40 Under 40 honorees have overcome challenges and answered calls for innovation while staying true to the guiding principles that make community banking special. Chosen from hundreds of entries, candidates were judged on the following criteria: character, leadership, community involvement, and innovation. Bank technology services provider FIS, of Jacksonville, Fla., sponsored this year’s program.
Young has been a member of the Jonah Bank Commercial Lending Team since 2008. She is dedicated to helping her customers reach their goals and exemplifies the Code of the West by “Doing What Has to Be Done” and “Taking Pride in Her Work” every step of the way.
Promotions announced for members of Joint Force Headquarters
Members of the Wyoming Army National Guard Joint Force Headquarters were recently recognized with promotions:
Magdalena Parrish, of Cheyenne, was promoted to sergeant and is an ammunition specialist. She has served for four and a half years and works full-time as active duty operational support
Chance Kilgore, of Cheyenne, was promoted to staff sergeant and is an information technology specialist. He has served for 12 years and works full time as a datacenter system technician.
Adrienne Gibbs, of Cheyenne, was promoted to Master Sgt. and is a human resource specialist. She has served for 15 years and works full-time as an enlisted personnel manager.
Bryan Woodward, of Cheyenne, was promoted to chief warrant officer 3 and is an information protection technician. He has served for 15.5 years and works full-time as an information technology specialist.
Edward Lewis, of Cheyenne, was promoted to colonel and is an engineer officer. He has served for 23 years and works full-time as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations.
Kristina Kranz, of Carpenter, was promoted to sergeant and is a public affairs non-commissioned officer. She has served for three and a half years and works full time as a public affairs specialist.
Chad Hollopeter, of La Grange, was promoted to Master Sgt. and is a senior religious affairs non-commissioned officer. He has served for 16.5 years.
Amanda Fry, of Wheatland, was promoted to staff sergeant and is a public affairs non-commissioned officer. She has served for four years and works full time as a public affairs non-commissioned officer in charge.
Derik Wambach, of Guernsey, was promoted to chief warrant officer 4 and is an electronics systems maintenance officer. He has served for 33 years and works full time as an inspector supervisor.
Bronc Barnum, of Torrington, was promoted to staff sergeant and is an ammunition specialist. He has served for 12.5 years, and works full-time as a skilled signal maintainer.
Austin Laffitte, of Sheridan, was promoted to Sgt. 1st Class and is an infantryman. He has served for 13.5 years and works full-time as active duty operational support.
Erik Freeman, of Casper, was laterally promoted to corporal and is an ammunition specialist. He has served for three and a half years and works full time at an ammunition supply point.
Samantha Wheeler, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was laterally promoted to corporal and is an ammunition stock control and accounting specialist. She has served for eight years and works full time as a purchasing agent.
Gabriel Bruyere, of Estes Park, Colorado, was promoted to major and is a deputy future plans officer. He has served for 17.5 years and works full time as a preacher.
John Fisher, of Somers Point, New Jersey, was promoted to chief warrant officer 5 and is a command property accountability officer. He has served for 35 years and works full time as a supervisory logistics management specialist