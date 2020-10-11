CHEYENNE
Olympus Games and Comics receives library association’s Hero/Heroine Award
Olympus Games and Comics received the Wyoming Library Association’s Hero/Heroine Award after being nominated by Laramie County Library System.
The award, which recognizes an outstanding group or person whose hard work has made a difference to a Wyoming library, was presented to owner Kyle McCormick during a small ceremony at Laramie County Library on Sept. 29.
Olympus Games and Comics has played an instrumental role in many of Laramie County Library’s programs and events by providing comics, activities, games and more. They are an exceptional partner to the library who goes above and beyond to ensure the children in Laramie County have access to the many worlds and adventures lying in wait behind the cover of their comic books, according to a news release.
Mynda Camphouse, Youth Services Event Coordinator for Laramie County Library System, nominated the hobby store, located at 1710 Central Ave. in Cheyenne.
“Their investment in encouraging youth and adult literacy has been demonstrated by donating all the free comics for our Free Comic Book Day, by bringing employees and interactive table top games to library events, and by providing guidance to adults on encouraging youth literacy,” she said. “They are a fantastic partner and an amazing group of people who see the importance of promoting literacy in all its forms in the Cheyenne community.”
Olympus Games and Comics is a locally owned store that specializes in board games, miniatures, comics, role playing games and more. The store fosters a great sense of community and ensures that comic culture is accessible to all by participating in free library events, including Star Wars Reads, Library Con and Free Comic Book Day.
Spectrum announces $21,000 in grants to further digital literacy in Cheyenne
Spectrum recently announced two Cheyenne-based nonprofits, the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne and Wyoming State Museum Volunteers, have received a total of $21,000 in Spectrum Digital Education Grants as part of the company’s multiyear, $6 million cash and in-kind national commitment to digital education in Spectrum communities.
The company doubled its original 2020 commitment to digital education, awarding a total of $1 million to 47 organizations providing broadband education, technology and training.
“We thank the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne and Wyoming State Museum Volunteers for being instrumental in helping us provide support for digital education in the Cheyenne community,” said Rahman Khan, Vice President of Community Impact for Charter Communications Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of TV, Internet, Voice and Mobile products. “Through these organizations, we can continue to provide those in need with the resources to navigate the challenges of the digital age.”
The $15,000 Spectrum Digital Education Grant will enable the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne to purchase essential technology resources, such as laptop and desktop computers. Many of its members are low-income, at-risk youth lacking access to essential technology and other resources at home, relying on the Club for connectivity. These technological improvements at the Club will help its members overcome learning loss due to the pandemic, in addition to providing them with essential academic resources.
“The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne is thrilled to partner with Spectrum to purchase new computers and technology for our members. This comes at a crucial time when many students are falling behind and facing learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rolinda Sample, Chief Programs Officer for the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne. “With these new computers, Club members will be able to receive academic support and complete their online homework, which is especially important for those that don’t have internet access at home. In addition to homework help, the computers will also allow members to complete fun yet educational programs such as coding and digital art.”
The $6,000 Spectrum Digital Education Grant will enable the Wyoming State Museum Volunteers to better serve their senior constituents through the establishment of a digital device checkout library during both the course of the grant and into the future. This will ensure that community members without access to an internet-enabled device at home can participate in digital literacy and life-enrichment courses. The classes developed through this grant will be offered on a regular basis to serve more individuals, broadening the program’s existing relationship with seniors in the community.
”As president of the Wyoming State Museum Volunteers, I want to express my appreciation and gratitude to Charter Communications for its generosity in awarding a Spectrum Digital Education Grant to our organization,” said Evan Green. “The grant will allow WSMV to expand our cooperative partnership with the Wyoming State Museum in delivering much needed educational services to the local community. I look forward to the opportunity to work with the Museum and Charter Communications on the implementation of our Digital Skills for Seniors course.”
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyo. Caring Foundation donates to Wyoming Hunger Initiative
The Blue Cross Blue Shield Caring Foundation Board of Directors has announced a gift of $50,000 to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative to make sure Wyoming food organizations have additional resources this fall and going into winter.
Started by first lady Jennie Gordon, the goal of the Wyoming Hunger Initiative is to end childhood hunger in Wyoming.
“It was such an honor to receive the level of support that Wyoming Hunger Initiative did from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming,” Gordon said in a news release. “I admire this organization for not only their willingness to give generously, but also their desire to volunteer in anti-hunger organizations across the state where they are demonstrating their commitment to end hunger in Wyoming. This is a true example of Wyoming people working together to take care of our neighbors.”
The gift from the BCBSWY’s Caring Foundation is in addition to a previous contribution of $100,000 targeted toward food and the long-term sustainability of the Wyoming Hunger Initiative. The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic impacts to Wyoming families have increased the need and importance of fighting food insecurity across the state.
“BCBSWY made an initial gift to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative in response to start of the COVID-19 pandemic – but we’re not out of the woods, and the charitable giving arm of our company, the Caring Foundation, wanted to ensure local anti-hunger programs have the resources needed to get through this fall and winter” said Diane Gore, president and CEO. “Wyoming has weathered storms in the past, and though uncertainty remains, we are committed to helping our friends and neighbors.”
“We recognize the value of the Wyoming Hunger Initiative and its development of a statewide network linking families to food banks and other resources in every Wyoming county,” said Dan Sullivan, of Casper, chairman of the Board of Directors for the Caring Foundation.
Wyoming SBDC Network launches free CARES Act Recovery Program
The implementation of the congressional CARES Act recovery program by the Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network in conjunction with the U.S. Small Business Administration provides an expansion of the current services available to all Wyoming small business owners affected by the pandemic.
The Wyoming SBDC Network currently provides no-cost confidential technical advising, training and educational opportunities. CARES Act funds allow them to provide the following:
• A large and varied team of supplemental experts to provide free one-on-one advising in response to the effects of COVID-19 in their areas of industry expertise, in addition to the assistance and advising provided by existing staff.
• Free informational webinars featuring local and nationally known experts from all areas of the small business spectrum on topics relevant to COVID-19 response, recovery and achieving resiliency. Plus, in many cases, an opportunity to meet one-on-one with the expert.
• An Industry Expert Program in which Wyoming business owners can receive advising and training from professionals such as accountants, marketing specialists, e-commerce experts, etc. The Wyoming SBDC Network will work with the business owner and the selected provider to determine the details, including payment of the provider, for the technical assistance.
The CARES Act Recovery program is ever evolving and growing as SBDC brings in new experts each month to join its expanding team. Find more information and links to free resources at WyomingSBDC.org/Covid19.
Wyoming Community Development Authority announces new board officers
Wyoming Community Development Authority recently elected and announced its new board of directors officers.
Pete Illoway of Cheyenne will serve as the WCDA chairman for the 2020-21 term. Illoway has been on the WCDA board since March 2019. He most recently served on the board of the Wyoming Business Council before coming to WCDA. He served in the Wyoming Legislature for 14 years, and is currently self-employed, working as a government public affairs consultant and lobbyist.
Michael Martin of Laramie will serve as the vice chair for the 2020-21 term. Martin is currently the chief lending officer at Blue Federal Credit Union. He serves as an adjunct professor of entrepreneurship for Laramie County Community College and is a guest lecturer for both undergraduate and master’s classes at the University of Wyoming, College of Business. Martin also sits on the Cheyenne Frontier Days Memorial Foundation.
Susan Anderson of Casper will serve as the Secretary/Treasurer for the 2020-21 term. Anderson is a weekly columnist for the Casper Star Tribune. She has worked in journalism for more than 45 years and has an extensive background in government and education. Anderson served as an elected member on the Wyoming Senate and Wyoming House of Representatives.
In addition to these three, the WCDA Board of Directors consists of Gov. Mark Gordon, State Treasurer Curt Meier, George Parks of Cheyenne, Doug Chamberlain of LaGrange, Kendra Heimbuck of Sheridan and David Caplan of Sweetwater. WCDA Executive Director Scott Hoversland serves as an ex-officio member.
Milestones
The Wyoming Department of Corrections has selected Unit Manager Marlena McManis as the new deputy warden at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution. She will assume her duties Oct. 15. McManis has 14 years of service with the Department of Corrections, as she started her career at the Wyoming State Penitentiary. She has served as Unit Manager since 2013. ... Brad Bergaus has been named as the new corporate chef for Taco John’s. Bergaus brings 11 years of experience as an educated and trained research and development chef to Taco John’s. Most recently, he served as manager of culinary product innovation (new and core) for Inspire Brands/Buffalo Wild Wings, where he notably created and helped manage a complete core menu transformation. At Taco John’s, Bergaus will be responsible for menu item development and innovation for the brand by developing and implementing a strategic plan to produce new items, philosophies and direction to meet the needs of the market. He will be based in the Taco John’s Minneapolis corporate office. ... The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is congratulating six employees for their years of service to the state of Wyoming. The following employees celebrated a milestone work anniversary in September: Mike Choma, Law Enforcement Supervisor, Casper – 30 years; Rick King, Wildlife Division Chief, Cheyenne – 20 years; James Olson, Game Warden, Meeteetse – 20 years; Shawonda Fontaine, Office Manager, Lander – 15 years; Kelly Lesser, Office Manager, Casper – 15 years; Millissa Raner, General Accounting Manager, Cheyenne – 10 years.